27th Amendment - President Approve Pak Army Bill: 8AM News Headlines (16 Nov 2025)
27th Amendment - President Approve Pak Army Bill: 8AM News Headlines (16 Nov 2025)
مزید خبریں
President Approve Pak Army Bill! | Petrol Price Update | 10 AM News Headlines (16 Nov 2025)
Lahore HC Hearing | 27th Constitutional Amendment | Legal Challenge File
Coal Wood Price Hike | Winter Fuel Crisis Lahore | Rising Heating Costs - Aaj Pakistan News
Patoki Petrol Theft | Police Officer Involved | Fuel Station Escape Footage
Bilawal Bhutto Meeting | AJK PM-Designate Faisal Rathore | PPP Leadership
Aoun Chaudhry | Oath Ceremony Controversy | Bushra Bibi Claims
مقبول ترین