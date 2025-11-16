FIA Peshawar Operation | 5 Afghan Nationals Arrested | Fake Documents |
FIA Peshawar Operation | 5 Afghan Nationals Arrested | Fake Documents |
مزید خبریں
Special Children Shine at Sports Gala - Pakistan News
Soaring Prices Hit Sukkhar Markets - Pakistan News
06PM News Headlines: Explosion in Kotli junkyard - Aaj News Headlines
Farmers Struggle as Paddy Prices Drop - Pakistan News
Punjab Flood Relief | Arifwala Victims Protest | Govt Aid Insufficient - Aaj Pakistan News
Punjab Smog Crisis | Anti-Smog Guns Fail | Pollution Health Emergency - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین