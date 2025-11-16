Karachi Sabzi Bazaars | Onion Price Hike 150 PKR | No Savings for Public
Karachi Sabzi Bazaars | Onion Price Hike 150 PKR | No Savings for Public
مزید خبریں
🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: Award Ceremony Held for Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Pakistan
Pakistan Economy Detailed Overview: Trends, Risks, Outlook 2025 - Paisa Bolta Hai - Aaj News
Jinn Case Filed | Strange Police FIR | Shocking Incident Pakistan - Aaj Pakistan News
27 Amendment | Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza Resigns From LHC | 04PM News Headlines (16 Nov 2025)
Sindh Literature Festival Karachi | Sindhi Literature Celebration | Cultural Event
FIA Peshawar Operation | 5 Afghan Nationals Arrested | Fake Documents |
مقبول ترین