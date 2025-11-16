Pakistan clean sweeps Sri Lanka 3–0 with dominant ODI win – Pakistan news

Pakistan clean sweeps Sri Lanka 3–0 with dominant ODI win – Pakistan news
Published 16 Nov, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan clean sweeps Sri Lanka 3–0 with dominant ODI win – Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین