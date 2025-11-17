Votes allegedly rigged in approval of 27th Amendment - Aaj News Breaking
Votes allegedly rigged in approval of 27th Amendment - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
Non-bailable warrant issued for Ali Ma Khan 11th time - Aaj News Breaking
Mustafa Kamal explains deadlock in 27th Amendment - Aaj News Breaking
Life imprisonment or other sentence? Court decision awaited : 12PM News Headlines (17 Nov 2025)
Maryam Nawaz criticizes resigning judges fiercely - Aaj News Breaking
🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: Court begins sentencing Hasina Wajed - Aaj News
Two more judges take oath at Federal Constitutional Court - Aaj News Breaking
مقبول ترین