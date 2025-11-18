Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Arrives in Moscow for SCO Heads of Government Summit - Aaj Pakistan News

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Arrives in Moscow for SCO Heads of Government Summit - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 18 Nov, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Arrives in Moscow for SCO Heads of Government Summit - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین