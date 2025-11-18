Bilawal Bhutto Says India Defeated in Operation Haq, Criticizes Modi
Bilawal Bhutto Says India Defeated in Operation Haq, Criticizes Modi
مزید خبریں
Good News for the Public | Islamabad Complex At*ack | 6PM News Headlines (18 Nov 2025)
Sports fields decorated, exciting traditional Kabaddi competitions in Sargodha - Aaj Pakistan
55 years of hard work paid off as salt vendor receives rush of customers - Aaj Pakistan
Closure of Pak-Afghan trade stops $200M medicine exports
Very important information about using dried fruits in winter - Aaj Pakistan
Tourists flock to Malam Jabba after snowfall - Aaj Pakistan
مقبول ترین