Bilawal Bhutto Says India Defeated in Operation Haq, Criticizes Modi

Bilawal Bhutto Says India Defeated in Operation Haq, Criticizes Modi
Published 18 Nov, 2025 05:00pm
ویڈیوز
Bilawal Bhutto Says India Defeated in Operation Haq, Criticizes Modi
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین