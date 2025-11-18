Pak-Afghan tension! War or talks with Afghanistan? - Spot Light with Munizae Jahangir

Pak-Afghan tension! War or talks with Afghanistan? - Spot Light with Munizae Jahangir
Published 18 Nov, 2025 10:00pm
ویڈیوز
Pak-Afghan tension! War or talks with Afghanistan? - Spot Light with Munizae Jahangir
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین