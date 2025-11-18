Karachi: Firing on car in Bhittaiabad, 2 injured including a woman - Aaj News Breaking

Karachi: Firing on car in Bhittaiabad, 2 injured including a woman - Aaj News Breaking
Published 18 Nov, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi: Firing on car in Bhittaiabad, 2 injured including a woman - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین