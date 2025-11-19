Pak vs Ind | Islamabad Blast | Latest Updates | 7PM Aaj News Headlines (19 Nov 2025)
Pak vs Ind | Islamabad Blast | Latest Updates | 7PM Aaj News Headlines (19 Nov 2025)
Only 300 meters of excavation, but difficulties extend for several kilometers | Karachi Damage roads
Gwadar Dolphins | Marine Wildlife | Playful Dolphins Spotted - Pakistan news
Government projects but no responsibility, How long will Karachi endure? | Infrastructure Issues
Peshawar Truck Art | Daily Use Items Decorated | Ismail’s Unique Art - Pakistan news
Pakistan Indonesia Joint Military Exercise | Shaheen Strike II | Counter-Terror Drill
K4 or BRT, both ruined the routine of the people | Karachi Damage roads - Awaz
