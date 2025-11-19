Pakistan Indonesia Joint Military Exercise | Shaheen Strike II | Counter-Terror Drill

Pakistan Indonesia Joint Military Exercise | Shaheen Strike II | Counter-Terror Drill
Published 19 Nov, 2025 08:30pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan Indonesia Joint Military Exercise | Shaheen Strike II | Counter-Terror Drill
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین