After the installation of cameras, challans will also be issued on BRT and K4 routes - Awaz
After the installation of cameras, challans will also be issued on BRT and K4 routes - Awaz
مزید خبریں
Statements on the division of Sindh are frivolous and provocative, Ismail Rahu - Aaj News Breaking
Ata Tarrar | Founder’s Sisters Clash | KPK Political Tension | Suhail Afridi Controversy
Government Violence Allegations | Sisters of Party Founder Attacked | Bani Gala Protest
Trump Claims India Sought War Against Pakistan | 9PM Aaj News Headlines(19 Nov 2025)
27th Constitutional Amendment | 28th Amendment | Political Turmoil | Pakistan Updates
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Governor Rule | Political Crisis | Peshawar Updates - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین