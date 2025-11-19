Forces operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ISPR - Aaj News Breaking

Forces operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ISPR - Aaj News Breaking
Published 19 Nov, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
Forces operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ISPR - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین