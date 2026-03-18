Iran Supreme Leader rejects US proposals | No negotiations or ceasefire | Middle East news -Aaj News

Iran Supreme Leader rejects US proposals | No negotiations or ceasefire | Middle East news -Aaj News
Published 18 Mar, 2026 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Iran Supreme Leader rejects US proposals | No negotiations or ceasefire | Middle East news -Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین