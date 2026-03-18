Israel targets Iran’s South Pars gas field | Fire at petrochemical site | Global energy news

Israel targets Iran’s South Pars gas field | Fire at petrochemical site | Global energy news
Published 18 Mar, 2026 09:45pm
ویڈیوز - انفوٹینمینٹ
Israel targets Iran’s South Pars gas field | Fire at petrochemical site | Global energy news
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