Pakistan Peace Efforts Breakthrough | Iran Sends Proposals to US | Mediation Role - Aaj PakistanNews

Pakistan Peace Efforts Breakthrough | Iran Sends Proposals to US | Mediation Role - Aaj PakistanNews
Published 01 May, 2026 06:30pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Pakistan Peace Efforts Breakthrough | Iran Sends Proposals to US | Mediation Role - Aaj PakistanNews
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