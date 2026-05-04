Trump | Strait of Hormuz | Project Freedom | Maritime Operation | US Deployment - Aaj News

Trump | Strait of Hormuz | Project Freedom | Maritime Operation | US Deployment - Aaj News
Published 04 May, 2026 01:25pm
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Trump | Strait of Hormuz | Project Freedom | Maritime Operation | US Deployment - Aaj News
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