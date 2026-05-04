Severe Heat Grips Karachi as Temperature Hits 41°C - Aaj News

Severe Heat Grips Karachi as Temperature Hits 41°C - Aaj News
Published 04 May, 2026 02:45pm
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Severe Heat Grips Karachi as Temperature Hits 41°C - Aaj News
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