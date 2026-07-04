Pakistan Warns India Water Blockade Will Be Treated as Act of War | Aaj Situation Room

Pakistan Warns India Water Blockade Will Be Treated as Act of War | Aaj Situation Room
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Pakistan Warns India Water Blockade Will Be Treated as Act of War | Aaj Situation Room
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