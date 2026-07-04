Karachi Afghan Population | Sohrab Goth Hub | Demographic Update - Aaj News

Karachi Afghan Population | Sohrab Goth Hub | Demographic Update - Aaj News
Published 04 Jul, 2026 09:30pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi Afghan Population | Sohrab Goth Hub | Demographic Update - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین