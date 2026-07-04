Karachi Politics Crisis | MQM Pakistan | Federal Split Indication - Aaj News
Karachi Politics Crisis | MQM Pakistan | Federal Split Indication - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
PTI Future in Pakistan | Sher Afzal Marwat Claims | KP Limited Politics - Aaj News
Foreign Woman Case Pakistan | Justice or Politics | Ishaq Dar Silence - Aaj News
Karachi Afghan Population | Sohrab Goth Hub | Demographic Update - Aaj News
Lahore Dangerous Buildings Report | 83 Unsafe Structures | Safety Alert Issued - Aaj News
Illegal Afghan Nationals Still Found Despite Repeated Operations - Awaz
Crime Rate Pakistan | Afghan Nationals Involved | Security Concerns Rise - Aaj News
مقبول ترین