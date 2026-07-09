US Sanctions Leave 63 Million Barrels of Iranian Oil at Sea - Aaj News

US Sanctions Leave 63 Million Barrels of Iranian Oil at Sea - Aaj News
Published 09 Jul, 2026 02:20pm
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US Sanctions Leave 63 Million Barrels of Iranian Oil at Sea - Aaj News
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