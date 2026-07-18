Swat Kalam Glacier Burst | Mountaineer Dead, Injured |Aaj News

Swat Kalam Glacier Burst | Mountaineer Dead, Injured |Aaj News
Published 18 Jul, 2026 08:25pm
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Swat Kalam Glacier Burst | Mountaineer Dead, Injured |Aaj News
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