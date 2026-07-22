Ayesha Khan Arrested Karachi Protest | Janta Party Dharna News | Pakistan Breaking - Aaj News

Ayesha Khan Arrested Karachi Protest | Janta Party Dharna News | Pakistan Breaking - Aaj News
Published 22 Jul, 2026 09:00pm
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Ayesha Khan Arrested Karachi Protest | Janta Party Dharna News | Pakistan Breaking - Aaj News
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