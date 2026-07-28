Pakistan Petrol Price | Diesel Price Hike | Fuel Price Update | Inflation - Aaj News

Pakistan Petrol Price | Diesel Price Hike | Fuel Price Update | Inflation - Aaj News
Published 28 Jul, 2026 03:20pm
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Pakistan Petrol Price | Diesel Price Hike | Fuel Price Update | Inflation - Aaj News
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