Pakistan Security Operations | 32 Militants Neutralized | ISPR Update KP Balochistan - Aaj News

Pakistan Security Operations | 32 Militants Neutralized | ISPR Update KP Balochistan - Aaj News
Published 29 Jul, 2026 04:40pm
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Pakistan Security Operations | 32 Militants Neutralized | ISPR Update KP Balochistan - Aaj News
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