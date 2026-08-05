Netanyahu Rejects Gaza Peace Plan | Refuses Troop Withdrawal, US Draft Disputed - Aaj News

Netanyahu Rejects Gaza Peace Plan | Refuses Troop Withdrawal, US Draft Disputed - Aaj News
Published 05 Aug, 2026 07:35pm
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Netanyahu Rejects Gaza Peace Plan | Refuses Troop Withdrawal, US Draft Disputed - Aaj News
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