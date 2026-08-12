Romania | Black Sea | Two Drones Destroyed | Neptun Deep Gas Project - Aaj News

Romania | Black Sea | Two Drones Destroyed | Neptun Deep Gas Project - Aaj News
Published 12 Aug, 2026 10:25pm
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Romania | Black Sea | Two Drones Destroyed | Neptun Deep Gas Project - Aaj News
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