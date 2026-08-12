Colombia Earthquake | 7.4 Magnitude | 250 Killed | 5,000 Homes Destroyed - Aaj News

Colombia Earthquake | 7.4 Magnitude | 250 Killed | 5,000 Homes Destroyed - Aaj News
Published 12 Aug, 2026 10:35pm
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Colombia Earthquake | 7.4 Magnitude | 250 Killed | 5,000 Homes Destroyed - Aaj News
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