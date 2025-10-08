لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 08, 2025  
14 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Construction of health centers not completed even 20 years after earthquake - Breaking News

Construction of health centers not completed even 20 years after earthquake - Breaking News
Published 08 Oct, 2025 10:00am
ویڈیوز
Construction of health centers not completed even 20 years after earthquake - Breaking News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین