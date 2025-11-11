KP CM Sohail Afridi | Condemns Islamabad & Wana Attacks | Anti-Terror Message - Aaj Pakistan News

KP CM Sohail Afridi | Condemns Islamabad & Wana Attacks | Anti-Terror Message - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 11 Nov, 2025 09:00pm
ویڈیوز
KP CM Sohail Afridi | Condemns Islamabad & Wana Attacks | Anti-Terror Message - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین