Karachi Police Encounter | Criminal Arrested | Weapons Recovered - Aaj Pakistan News
Karachi Police Encounter | Criminal Arrested | Weapons Recovered - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Turkish C-130 Cargo Plane Crash | 20 Onboard | Near Azerbaijan Border - Aaj Pakistan News
Lahore Blind Protest | Social Welfare Response | Monthly Allowance & Job Quota - Aaj Pakistan News
27th Amendment passed, preparations begin for 28th | Spot Light
27th Constitutional Amendment awaits National Assembly approval | Spot Light
Khawaja Asif Says Taliban Asked 10 Billion | Islamabad Kacheri Blast | Cadet College
Pakistan prepares to tackle India and Afghan Taliban on two fronts | Spot Light
مقبول ترین