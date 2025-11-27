By-Elections 2025 Results Announced | PMLN Victory | Imran Khan | 4PM Aaj News Headlines
By-Elections 2025 Results Announced | PMLN Victory | Imran Khan | 4PM Aaj News Headlines
مزید خبریں
🛑 Live: KP CM Protest | Adiala Road Dharna | Political Tension in Pakistan
Tragic Accident in Karachi | Trailer Hits Motorcycle | Breaking News
Karachi Winter Arrival | Cold Winds | Shopping Rush | Lindy Bazaar | Weather Update
Pakistan Army | KPK Operation | Security Forces Success | successful Security Action
Cold Wave Alert | Pakistan Weather Update | Winter Chill Intensifies - Aaj Pakistan News
By-Election 2025 | Police in Action | PTI Protest | Imran Khan | Sohail Afridi 7PM News Headlines
مقبول ترین