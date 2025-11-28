1,500+ Officers Transferred in Lahore | Constable to Inspector Rank Changes - Aaj Pakistan News

1,500+ Officers Transferred in Lahore | Constable to Inspector Rank Changes - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 28 Nov, 2025 04:00pm
ویڈیوز
1,500+ Officers Transferred in Lahore | Constable to Inspector Rank Changes - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین