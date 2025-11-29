US Halts Afghan Visas | Refugee Screening | Immigration Policy Update | Marco Rubi

US Halts Afghan Visas | Refugee Screening | Immigration Policy Update | Marco Rubi
Published 29 Nov, 2025 07:30pm
ویڈیوز
US Halts Afghan Visas | Refugee Screening | Immigration Policy Update | Marco Rubi
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین