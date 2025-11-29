Skardu Valley Weather | Winter Returns | Cold Wave in North Pakistan - Aaj Pakistan News
Skardu Valley Weather | Winter Returns | Cold Wave in North Pakistan - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Aaj News brings live special report from Gaza - Dus with Imran Sultan
Afghan Government Threat | ISPR Statement | Global Security Alert | 11 PM News Headlines
Gaza’s Human Catastrophe | Life in Gaza’s Tents | A Special Program on November 29th Solidarity Day
Election Rigging Claims | Opposition Parties React | Pakistan Politics - Aaj Pakistan News
Lahore Traffic Violations | 13,000 Vehicles Seized | Punjab Transport Update - Aaj Pakistan News
IG Punjab Orders Removal of Tinted Glass | Police Vehicles Update - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین