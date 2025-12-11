Pakistan Rejects Indian FM Statement | Diplomacy Update | Tahir Andrabi - Aaj News Breaking

Pakistan Rejects Indian FM Statement | Diplomacy Update | Tahir Andrabi - Aaj News Breaking
Published 11 Dec, 2025 04:30pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan Rejects Indian FM Statement | Diplomacy Update | Tahir Andrabi - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین