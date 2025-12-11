General Faiz Hameed Court Martial: Ex-DG ISI Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison |3PM Aaj News Headlines

General Faiz Hameed Court Martial: Ex-DG ISI Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison |3PM Aaj News Headlines
Published 11 Dec, 2025 04:30pm
ویڈیوز
General Faiz Hameed Court Martial: Ex-DG ISI Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison |3PM Aaj News Headlines
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین