Sohail Afridi Confronts Police | Tense Standoff Pakistan | 8 PM Aaj News Headlines

Sohail Afridi Confronts Police | Tense Standoff Pakistan | 8 PM Aaj News Headlines
Published 11 Dec, 2025 08:30pm
ویڈیوز
Sohail Afridi Confronts Police | Tense Standoff Pakistan | 8 PM Aaj News Headlines
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین