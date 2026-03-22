Pakistan Condemns India’s Indus Waters Treaty Suspension on World Water Day - Aaj Pakistan News

Pakistan Condemns India’s Indus Waters Treaty Suspension on World Water Day - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 22 Mar, 2026 01:35pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Pakistan Condemns India’s Indus Waters Treaty Suspension on World Water Day - Aaj Pakistan News
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