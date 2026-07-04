CTD Detains Suspect With Explosive Material During Okara Operation - Aaj News

CTD Detains Suspect With Explosive Material During Okara Operation - Aaj News
Published 04 Jul, 2026 08:15pm
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CTD Detains Suspect With Explosive Material During Okara Operation - Aaj News
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