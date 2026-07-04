Karachi HIV Cases Rise | Pathan Colony Affected | Child Tests Positive - Aaj Pakistan News

Karachi HIV Cases Rise | Pathan Colony Affected | Child Tests Positive - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 04 Jul, 2026 08:30pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Karachi HIV Cases Rise | Pathan Colony Affected | Child Tests Positive - Aaj Pakistan News
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