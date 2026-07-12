Iran US Conflict Escalation | Hormuz Strait Closure | Gulf Bases Under Attack - Aaj News
Iran US Conflict Escalation | Hormuz Strait Closure | Gulf Bases Under Attack - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
Red Alert Issued | Emergency Warning | High Risk Situation Update - 09PM Headlines | 12 July 2026
Cabinet Reshuffle Pakistan | Islamabad Political Buzz | Minister Changes Update - Aaj News
Iran US Tensions Rise | Strait of Hormuz Crisis | Global Oil Routes Risk - Aaj News
PTI Backdoor Talks | Deal or Relief Speculation | Pakistan Politics Update - Aaj News
Federal Cabinet Reshuffle Pakistan | New Ministers Impact | Political Change Debate - Aaj News
Balochistan Operation Shaaban Update | 109 Militants Eliminated | Security Forces Action - Aaj News
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