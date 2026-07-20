KP Floods 2026 | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rain Disaster | Peshawar Weather Alert - Aaj News

KP Floods 2026 | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rain Disaster | Peshawar Weather Alert - Aaj News
Published 20 Jul, 2026 09:15pm
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KP Floods 2026 | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rain Disaster | Peshawar Weather Alert - Aaj News
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