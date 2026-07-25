Ministers from Pakistan, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan Gather - Aaj News

Ministers from Pakistan, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan Gather - Aaj News
Published 25 Jul, 2026 02:20pm
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Ministers from Pakistan, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan Gather - Aaj News
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