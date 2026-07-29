Petroleum Prices Rise | Inflation Surge Pakistan | Transport Industry Cost - Aaj News
Petroleum Prices Rise | Inflation Surge Pakistan | Transport Industry Cost - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
Pakistan New Rain Spell | Monsoon Update | Weather Alert Nationwide | 06PM HEADLINES 29 JULY 2026
Bilawal Bhutto | AJK Election Rigging Allegations | Re-Poll Demand - Aaj News
Punjab Flood Update | River Water Levels Normal | Urban Flood Alert - Aaj News
Pakistan Heavy Rains | Flood Situation | Multiple Areas Affected Nationwide | Aaj Ka Pakistan
Pakistan Security Forces | Khyber & Noshki Operations | ISPR - 05PM HEADLINES 29 JULY 2026
US IRAN WAR | Iran Strikes American Bases | Middle East Tensions Soar | 04PM HEADLINES 29 JULY 2026
مقبول ترین