Shehbaz Sharif Cabinet | Azad Kashmir Situation | Pakistan Defense Pact Saudi Turkey - Aaj News

Shehbaz Sharif Cabinet | Azad Kashmir Situation | Pakistan Defense Pact Saudi Turkey - Aaj News
Published 10 Aug, 2026 08:15pm
ویڈیوز
Shehbaz Sharif Cabinet | Azad Kashmir Situation | Pakistan Defense Pact Saudi Turkey - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین