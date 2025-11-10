Faisal Vawda says PTI is already onboard, only creating drama - Pakistan news
Faisal Vawda says PTI is already onboard, only creating drama - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
Sindh govt’s road-closure plan fails as traffic remains smooth on University Road - Aaj Digital
Ishaq Dar hails approval of 27th Amendment and creation of Constitutional Court - Pakistan news
Senate votes on 27th Constitutional Amendment amid opposition protest
Clause-Wise Approval of Constitutional Amendment | Breaking News | 27th Amendment
PTI’s Saifullah Abro Voted in favor of 27th Constitutional Amendment | Imran Khan
PTI’s Saifullah Abro, JUI- Leader Voted in favoor of 27th Constitutional Amendment
مقبول ترین