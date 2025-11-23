Pakistan Kidnapping Surge | Missing Persons Cases Rising Nationwide - Dus
Pakistan Kidnapping Surge | Missing Persons Cases Rising Nationwide - Dus
مزید خبریں
Lyari Gang War Elements Active Again | Extortion Surge | Karachi Crime Update | DUS
Tejas Jet Mishap | Indian Public Blames Modi | Indian Soldiers Take Photos | 11PM Aaj News Headlines
Sindh Honor Crimes | Rising Karo-Kari Cases | Human Rights Crisis 2025 - Dus
Karachi Lawlessness | Extortion Mafia Returns | Exclusive Interview with Jibran Nasir - Dus
Punjab Cattle Show 2025 | Dairy & Weight Competitions | Livestock Excellence - Aaj Pakistan News
French Commander Confirms Rafale Failure | Pakistan Air Superiority | Pilot Error Exposed - Aaj News
مقبول ترین