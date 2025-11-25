In Yakutsk, swimmers dive into icy waters even at –30°C despite extreme cold - Aaj Digital

In Yakutsk, swimmers dive into icy waters even at –30°C despite extreme cold - Aaj Digital
Published 25 Nov, 2025 10:00pm
ویڈیوز
In Yakutsk, swimmers dive into icy waters even at –30°C despite extreme cold - Aaj Digital
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین